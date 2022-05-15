1 seriously injured in east Indianapolis shooting

Police say a person who had been shot was found at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road at around 3 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an east Indianapolis shooting that left one person in serious condition on Sunday afternoon.

IMPD officers were called to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road at around 3 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

According to IMPD, officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are currently investigating the shooting. At the time of publishing, they had not released further details about the shooting or identified the person who was shot. Police also didn't say if they had identified any potential suspects.

This shooting happened minutes after another Sunday afternoon shooting, this one on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police said one person was shot and critically injured in the 1600 block of Harlan Avenue at around 3:15 p.m.

An investigation into this shooting is also underway. Police have not identified the person who was shot or any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.