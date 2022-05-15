Man found fatally shot outside west Indianapolis building

Officers arrived to find a man in front of the building who had been shot and was unresponsive. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday morning outside a west Indianapolis building with several businesses in it.

IMPD said officers were called to the west side of Indianapolis at around 8 a.m. for a report of a person down at 6445 W. Washington Street, which is a building near I-465 that houses several businesses including a roller rink and a pool bar.

Officers arrived to find a man in front of the building who had been shot and was unresponsive. Police did not specify what business he was found outside of.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD said homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the man's death.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is helping identify and collect potential forensic evidence and the Marion County Coroner's Office is performing an autopsy to determine the man's exact manner and cause of death.

The coroner will release the name of the man who died after his family has been notified.

On Saturday evening, IMPD said detectives have not made any arrests in this homicide and asked anyone with information to come forward.