IMPD: 1 critically injured in crash on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a crash on the near north side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along Central Avenue near East 19th Street. A car was traveling on Central Avenue when it struck several parked vehicles, causing it to flip, IMPD said.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

IMPD said preliminary information leads police to believe that speed was a factor in the crash.