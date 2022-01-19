2 injured, 1 critically, in Madison County crash

The crash occurred Wednesday morning at State Road 9 and County Road 500 North.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people were injured, one critically, in a two-car crash in Madison County on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 500 North, just north of Anderson.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said a burgundy Chrysler 300 sedan was going west on County Road 500 when it allegedly went into the path of a silver Jeep Liberty that was traveling north on State Road 9.

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles. Both were taken to local hospitals, and one was listed in critical condition, the sheriff's department said.