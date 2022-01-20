x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Indianapolis man arrested near Crawfordsville after crash turns up drugs, guns

Deputies seized three guns with no serial numbers and a half pound of marijuana from the vehicle.
Credit: MCSO
Sheriff's K-9 poses with drugs and guns seized in Montgomery County crash that led to the arrest of an Indianapolis.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Wednesday after a crash in Montgomery County turned up illegal drugs and guns.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash near State Road 32 and Interstate 74 near Crawfordsville and, after speaking with the driver, Christopher Puhr of Indianapolis, they searched his vehicle.

Sheriff's K9 Titan detected the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then seized three guns with no serial numbers and a half pound of marijuana from the vehicle.

Puhr was arrested for multiple offenses, with charges pending: 

  • Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Carrying a handgun without a license
  • Dealing and possession of marijuana
  • Possession of paraphernalia and narcotic drugs 
  • Trafficking with an inmate

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges. 

Related Articles

In Other News

IMPD seeks shooting suspect