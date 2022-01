Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after an early morning crash on I-70.

Police said the woman hit the back of a stopped dump truck on I-70 East between Emerson Avenue and Shadeland Avenue.

Police said the dump truck had stopped for a traffic backup from another crash.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

State police closed all lanes of I-70 East while crews investigated the crash.