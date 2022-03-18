Man critically injured after Troy Avenue hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man badly injured Friday morning.
It happened round 1:30 a.m. on Troy Avenue at Brandenburg Drive, which is just southeast of the Marion County Fairgrounds.
Police found the man, whose name has not been shared by authorities, on the side of the road. He was in critical condition when taken to a hospital.
Police believe the man was struck by a car. They don't have a description of the vehicle but believe it was red in color.
The man's girlfriend said he had been walking in the area and she went to investigate when she hadn't heard from him.
An investigation is underway.
