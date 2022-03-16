New riverfront golf, entertainment venue set to open in downtown Indy in June

The $30 million venue along the White River will feature 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, and an outdoor beer garden.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new entertainment venue along the White River in downtown Indianapolis will open to the public in June.

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a $30 million riverfront business and will feature 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor beer garden, and restaurant and bar space. There will also be a 350-person music pavilion with plans to have weekly musical performances. The facility will be 58,500 square feet.

"Developing Back 9 near downtown's riverfront was a deliberate revitalization effort to connect this area with central Indiana residents and beyond," said Neal Burnett, founder of Back 9 Golf & Entertainment. "This Back 9 location is just the beginning, as we hope to bring this unique entertainment experience to more communities across the Midwest, and we're eager to open our doors for the first time to the Indianapolis community."

Back 9 will be near West Morris and Drover streets. It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. To keep up with the development and reserve bays once it opens, go to back9golf.com.