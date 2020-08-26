x
Golf venue to be built in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A golf entertainment venue is planned for downtown Indianapolis in the Stadium Village District near Lucas Oil Stadium.

The venue will be built by developer MWA Masterbuilders, LLC and plans are for it to open in 2022. A release said the venue would be similar to Topgolf in Fishers and the hope is it will appeal to the convention business. 

The release does not give the exact location of the venue, but it said the land has already been acquired and references the city's riverfront.

The golfing site will include multi-story tee boxes, point-scoring games and course play with flight and performance data on a TV screen in the bay, a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big-screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music, and a pro-shop.    

MWA is currently completing the HILTON TRU Hotel next to Lucas Oil Stadium along with Dora Hospitality.

