Indiana family hosting fundraiser for 3-year-old boy recovering from 2020 near-drowning

The Chisolm family is keeping hope alive for a full recovery for one of their twins who nearly drowned in November 2020.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — There is still time to join the effort to support a Hoosier family after a tragic near-drowning incident involving their toddler twins in Indianapolis in 2020.

Three-year-old Levi Chisolm has significant brain damage and his family is praying for healing. They also are pursuing traditional and alternative therapies — many of which are not covered by insurance — and the cost is great.

"We are seeing little bits of improvement every day right now," mom Meagan said. "Sometimes it seems it's taking longer course than what I hope for, but every day we're just kind of seeing a little glimpse of healing, and that's all I can ask for right now."

To help the family, a second annual "Light for Levi" event is underway. It's a virtual run, walk, or bike. So far 2,200 in 30 states are signed up. The goal is to register at least as many as they did last year: 3,000.

"We actually have people from the U.K., Germany, China, Australia, Austria, Finland, Canada, Great Britain and Singapore registered," Meagan said. "It's beyond comprehension, to be honest, that his story has just traveled this far and wide and that so many people are supporting him."

The event is virtual and includes multiple distances, ranging from 1 mile all the way up to a marathon. Participants also have the option to do a Peloton ride or run.

The entry is $35 per person. The family is also asking participants to share photos with the hashtags #WakeUpLevi and #RaceForLevi.