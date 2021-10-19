Human remains found in SUV submerged in Ohio River in southeastern Indiana

The bone will be sent to a lab for testing to try to determine its origin.

AURORA, Ind — NOTE: The video above is from the previous report when the vehicle was found in the Ohio River.

Human remains were found in the vehicle that was recovered from the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana.

Indiana State Police investigators, along with anthropologists with the University of Indianapolis, examined the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder Monday, Oct. 18.

Anthropologists believe a bone recovered in the vehicle is a human bone, which will be sent to a lab for testing to try to determine its origin.

The submerged vehicle belonged to 26-year-old Stephanie Van Nguyen, who went missing in April 2002, along with her two children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Nguyen was last known to be driving her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder.

Information gathered at the time indicated that Nguyen left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River. Her vehicle was not located at the time.

The Delhi Township Police Department began looking into the case again recently and a more thorough search of the river using side sonar scan technology led divers to a vehicle that matched the description of Nguyen’s Pathfinder. The license plate on the vehicle confirmed the vehicle belonged to Nguyen.

Aurora is roughly 95 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.