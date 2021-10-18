Avon senior gets dream acceptance into Butler University after beating cancer

Parker Adams was taken in by the Butler basketball team after he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 10.

AVON, Ind. — An Avon High School senior received a big surprise Monday.

"That was crazy. I did not expect any of this. I was so excited," said 17-year-old Parker Adams.

Adams' life has been full of surprises. Some of them bad and some good. His family was shocked when he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at the age of 10.

"We thought he was going to cure cancer. You never think you're going to hear your child has cancer," said his mother, Amy.

They were later amazed when he became best friends with the Butler Bulldogs basketball team, and they adopted him as one of their own.

"It's like he knew, 'I'm going to go to Butler' when he was 10. That's just how they made him feel," said Amy.

"They really just made me feel like I was a Bulldog from the start," said Parker.

Now he is cancer-free and starting a new chapter. Monday, he received a surprise he said he only dreamed about, becoming a Butler bulldog.

"I was so nervous that I wasn't going to get in," said Parker.

Not only did he get in, but he's also the first high school senior admitted to Butler for the Fall 2022 class. Butler Blue and his crew personally delivered the news.

Whether it's defeating cancer or going to your dream school, Parker wants people to know there are no limits.

"I think that comes with determination. If you set a goal in your head and you really try to achieve that, I think anything is possible for anyone," he said.

"I think everything that Parker shows is exactly what a Bulldog is. Someone who battles through times and someone who has fought through adversity. I know he's excited to be there. I know we are excited to have him," said former Butler basketball player Alex Barlow.

Parker plans to study pharmaceuticals so he can help other people dealing with cancer.

"I really wanted to be able to give back what has been given to me," said Parker.

And his mom said that is no surprise.

"If you can take something like that, and turn it into something like this, and give hope to some other families, then I think that what's it's all about," said Amy.