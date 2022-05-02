Body found outside abandoned IPS school prompts homicide investigation

Police say a man's body was found outside 3202 E. 42nd Street, which is the address for the old Edgar H Evans School 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after police say they found a body Monday outside an abandoned northeast side Indianapolis Public Schools building.

IMPD said officers were called just after 9:30 a.m. to a death investigation at 3202 E. 42nd Street, which is the address for the old Edgar H Evans School 11. The school, which has been closed for more than a decade, is located near the intersection of Lasalle Street and Millersville Road.

Officers arrived to find a man who they said appeared to have been shot. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the man's death. His identity is being withheld by authorities pending notification of his family.

Police have not released further information about the shooting or any possible suspects. However, they did say investigators don't believe there is an active threat to the area.