Woman dead after shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side early Friday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 5700 block of San Paulo Circle, at an apartment complex near East 56th Street and I-465, just after 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot. There they located a woman who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to begin an investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact cause of death and release the victim's identity.

Police have not released information about a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.