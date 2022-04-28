IMPD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side

IMPD officers were called to the 2900 block of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive, just south of West 30th Street, shortly after 2 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side early Thursday morning.

IMPD officers responded to Kessler Food Mart in the 2900 block of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive, just south of West 30th Street, around 2:15 a.m. for a panic alarm at the store.

Officers located a man inside a car in the parking lot who was pronounced dead. A second man was located inside the store who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said early Thursday morning that they're not sure what led to the shooting, though it appeared the shots were fired into the vehicle. Detectives will be canvassing the area and looking for surveillance footage.

Police said they currently believe the shooting was a targeted event.