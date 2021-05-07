Hartford City man dies after being struck by firework shrapnel

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — A Hartford City man died after being struck by shrapnel from a mortar tube on July 4.
The Huntington County Corner said the accident happened at 965 West County Road 700 South in Salamonie Township shortly after midnight.
The coroner’s office said 41-year-old Steven Sims died after being struck near his abdomen.
Investigators said the mortar shell exploded inside the tube, causing the pressure to breech the side of the tube and hit Sims.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the extent of injury. The final cause of death will be determined by the autopsy.
What other people are reading:
- Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies from fall after fireworks malfunction
- 6 people killed in violent holiday weekend in Indianapolis
- 3 dead in Clinton County crash
- Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished
- Marion County clerk's nephew dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's northeast side