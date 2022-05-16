1 dead in Hamilton County crash

Police said the crash happened near 276th Street and Devaney Road Monday afternoon.

ATLANTA, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at 276th Street and Devaney Road.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the intersection would be closed as the accident reconstruction team investigates the crash. It was unknown how long traffic would be blocked.

The intersection of 276th St. and Devaney Rd. will be closed for an unknown duration of time due to a fatal motor vehicle crash. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene. pic.twitter.com/SaB61fxg2u — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (Indiana) (@HCSOIndiana) May 16, 2022