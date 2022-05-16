x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead in Hamilton County crash

Police said the crash happened near 276th Street and Devaney Road Monday afternoon.
Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

ATLANTA, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Hamilton County. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at 276th Street and Devaney Road. 

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the intersection would be closed  as the accident reconstruction team investigates the crash. It was unknown how long traffic would be blocked.

RELATED: High school students killed in prom night crash

Related Articles

What other people are reading: 

More Videos

In Other News

Family identifies 2 Indianapolis kids killed by falling tree during Owen County camping trip