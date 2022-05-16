1 dead in Hamilton County crash

ATLANTA, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Hamilton County.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at 276th Street and Devaney Road.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the intersection would be closed as the accident reconstruction team investigates the crash. It was unknown how long traffic would be blocked.
