'Aladdin,' 'Hamilton,' 'Les Mis' Broadway musicals coming to Indianapolis

Next season's lineup also includes "Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Anastasia" and "Hairspray."

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis' 2022-2023 season will bring three premieres to the Circle City, as well as three returning shows.

The lineup includes:

"Anastasia" — Oct. 18-23, 2022, at the Old National Centre

"Disney's Aladdin" — Nov. 15-20, 2022, at Clowes Memorial Hall

"Hairspray" — Feb. 21-26, 2023, at the Old National Centre

"Les Misérables" — March 14-19, 2023, at Clowes Memorial Hall

(Season option) "Hamilton" — April 26-May 7, 2023, at the Old National Centre

"Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations" — June 6-11, 2023, at Clowes Memorial Hall

"We are thrilled to release our 2022/2023 season to Indianapolis audiences," said Leslie Broecker, president of Broadway in Indianapolis, in a news release. "We were able to reschedule Anastasia after being canceled in 2020, as well as piece together this exciting collection of Broadway theatre. This season is truly representative of multiple cultures and demonstrates the common themes of finding courage and overcoming adversity. Theatre is for everyone and this season is a reflection of that."

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online or by calling the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Prices for the six-show season ticket package range between $263 and $758, depending on seat location.

Performances are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for individual shows typically go on sale to the general public four to six weeks prior to the opening of the show.