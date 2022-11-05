IndyGo announces pilot program offering free health services from mobile clinic

Services will be available at a mobile clinic at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center every Tuesday, May through October, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo announced on Thursday a new health program that will offer free health care services from a medical clinic in downtown Indianapolis.

The company is launching the "Wellness in Transit" program dedicated to holistic community health. As the pilot for the program, a mobile clinic will be parked at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located at 201 Washington St., providing services free of charge, regardless of health insurance status.

In a statement, IndyGo said there are not many walk-in health services available in downtown Indianapolis, and their goal is "to fill this need and provide resources to enhance the well-being of riders while reducing the transportation burden of an added trip."

The program is part of a partnership with Gennesaret Free Clinics.

"Transit directly impacts an individual’s ability to access services that improve health and well-being,” IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said in a statement. “IndyGo’s mission centers around connecting our community to vital opportunities like this through mobility experiences. The launch of this service at our transit center, in the heart of Indianapolis, will allow our program to have the greatest impact and reach the densest number of transit riders.”

IndyGo said it hopes to expand the program once the pilot is complete.