Child dead, 3 injured after car hits Amish buggy in northeast Indiana

ADAMS COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A child died and an adult and two other children were hospitalized Friday after a car hit an Amish buggy in rural Adams County, which is in northeast Indiana.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. on State Road 218 just east of County Road 100 East.

Aaron Nelson, 24, told investigators with the Adam's County Sheriff's Office that he was driving east on State Road 218. He also said he was driving about five miles over the 55 mph speed limit, according to partners at Fort Wayne's NBC.

Nelson said he was looking down at his GPS and didn't see the buggy, which caused him to crash into it without breaking.

Investigators say that as a result of the impact, all four people in the buggy were ejected and landed along the side of the road, near a ditch.

Elizabeth Schwartz, 30, and her three children, all under the age of 11, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. On Saturday, investigators were notified of the death of one of the children.

This crash remains under investigation.