Child suffers serious injuries in crash involving Amish buggy

Police said the crash happened Friday morning near Berne.

BERNE, Ind — A child suffered serious injuries after a crash involving an Amish buggy Friday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a 13-year-old was operating the buggy at the time of the crash.

Police said the buggy was exiting a driveway near County Road 700 South and 100 East when it pulled into the path of a van.

Six children were on the buggy at the time of the crash.

Medics transported one child to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries. Two other children suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.