Child suffers serious injuries in crash involving Amish buggy

BERNE, Ind — A child suffered serious injuries after a crash involving an Amish buggy Friday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said a 13-year-old was operating the buggy at the time of the crash.
Police said the buggy was exiting a driveway near County Road 700 South and 100 East when it pulled into the path of a van.
Six children were on the buggy at the time of the crash.
Medics transported one child to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries. Two other children suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the van was not injured.
