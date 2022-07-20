48-year-old man fatally shot Tuesday night after fight at Greenwood apartment complex

GREENWOOD, Ind — Greenwood police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night outside of an apartment complex in Greenwood.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at the Westminster Apartments in the 1100 block of Westminster Court, near County Line Road and U.S. 31, shortly after 8 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man, who had been shot, lying in the street. The man, later identified as 48-year-old Jason Grider, of Greenwood, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Witnesses told police Grider was fighting with several men before the shooting. Police said the men believed to be fighting with Grider left the scene before they got there.
Detectives found two juvenile males at a nearby apartment who were believed to be involved in the altercation. Police questioned the juveniles and later released them.
Police are still looking for information in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191.
