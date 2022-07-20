Man's death in IMPD custody ruled homicide, according to coroner

Herman Whitfield III died in police custody April 25. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in June against the city of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is releasing its findings into the death of a 39-year-old Indianapolis man who died in police custody April 25.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled Herman Whitfield III's death a homicide and said he died from "cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint and conducted electrical weapon use." The coroner's office also said morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were contributing factors in Whitfield's death.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on IMPD releasing bodycam footage in the April 25 incident. Viewer discretion is advised.

Whitfield's family previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit in June against the city of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers.

The lawsuit claims the family had called for help April 25 when Whitfield was undergoing a mental health crisis in his home. The lawsuit claims the officers used a stun gun on Whitfield and then "crushed the breath out of an unarmed, non-violent Mr. Whitfield."

The lawsuit also claims the officers ignored Whitfield's cries of "I can't breathe."

The family said the claims in the lawsuit are supported by police officers' bodycam videos. Those videos were released to the public on June 28, more than two months after Whitfield's death.

(NOTE: The IMPD critical incident video has graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

The lawsuit asserts there was no reason for officers to have used a stun gun on Whitfield and that officers violated their own training by leaving Whitfield face-down after he was restrained.

Waples & Hanger released the following statement on behalf of Whitfield's family:

The Coroner’s findings are consistent with the body cam videos showing police officers shooting Mr. Whitfield with a taser then restraining him face down even after handcuffing and after he says “I can’t breathe.” The autopsy report is consistent with the family’s federal lawsuit filed against the City of Indianapolis and the officers who caused Herman’s death.

Mr. Whitfield did not present a danger to the officers, and there was no need to taser him. Moreover, the officers violated their own training by keeping Mr. Whitfield handcuffed face down after he was restrained, and after he had told them he couldn’t breathe, and when he was not moving or breathing, which led to this death. For over twenty-five years, the policing community has agreed that officers should not 2 keep a restrained individual in the prone position because of the significant risk of death. Mr. Whitfield, who was in his family home, needed professional mental health care, not the use of deadly force.

The Whitfield family calls upon the Indianapolis Police Department to release all body cam videos which depict their son’s unnecessary death. They also call upon the City to immediately expand its crisis intervention teams to be available 24/7 so that this type of tragedy is not repeated. IMPD should also honestly respond to the misconduct of its officers which led to Herman’s death.