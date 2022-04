Hall was with the Greenwood Fire Department for 25 years.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Captain Craig Hall had a medical emergency on April 3 and died two days later.

Hall was a 25-year member of the Greenwood Fire Department. He started in September 1997 as a paid call firefighter. Hall earned a full-time position in 2005 as a firefighter and EMT, and was promoted to captain in 2013.