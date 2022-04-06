2 babies surrendered at Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes within days

There are more than 100 Safe Haven Baby Box locations across Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is a 2019 report about how Safe Haven Baby boxes work.

A total of 17 babies have now been surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the country. The boxes offer a way for new mothers to safely and anonymously drop off newborn babies they are unable or unwilling to care for.

Wednesday, founder Monica Kelsey said two babies were dropped off at Indiana boxes within the last week — the 16th and 17th surrenders since the first box was installed in April 2016.

The organization did not share where the most recent surrenders happened, but there will be a news conference with additional details at 10:30 a.m. at Carmel Fire Department Station #45 Wednesday.