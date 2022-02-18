Edinburgh officials announce partnership with Safe Haven organization to protect babies

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Town of Edinburgh has announced that they are working with an organization that provides programs to protect infants.
The town's police and fire departments have partnered with the National Safe Haven Alliance, an organization facilitating programs that allow new parents to anonymously drop off newborns they are unable or unwilling to care for.
Indiana law provides that a person can give up an unwanted infant anonymously without fear of arrest. No information is sought from the person leaving the baby, as long as there is no sign of abuse.
In a press release, an Edinburgh spokesperson said they were "excited to provide this safe location to be able to take custody of the child and to get the child medically checked out and into the custody of Department of Child Services to provide a safe caring home to grow up in."