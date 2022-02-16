Zionsville installing nation's 100th Safe Haven Baby Box

The baby box, which will go live Friday, Feb. 18, will be the 80th one in Indiana.

Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will celebrate a big milestone Friday. She will unveil the nation's 100th Safe Haven Baby Box in Zionsville.

The box will be installed at Zionsville Fire Station 92, located at 998 S. U.S. 421. It will be the 80th baby box in Indiana, where the organization is based.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as a baby, now works to end infant abandonment across the country. Her Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow new parents to anonymously drop off newborns they are unable or unwilling to care for.

"It is a joy to bless the 100th Safe Haven Baby Box in Zionsville, IN. Since 2017, we have seen 15 infants surrendered via these Baby Boxes and 115 hand to hand surrenders," Kelsey said in a statement. "We know baby boxes matter and protect the anonymity of these mothers and we are glad Zionsville has prioritized protecting the most vulnerable in their community."

Funds for the Zionsville baby box came from the parishioners at St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church and a grant provided by the Diocese of Lafayette.

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron said she was "honored" to be able to unveil the box.

"While I hope this is a resource we never have to use, it's comforting to know our town is providing a safe, anonymous option for any woman in crisis who feels like she is in a helpless situation," Styron said.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling and blessing of the baby box. The event is Friday at the fire station at 10 a.m.