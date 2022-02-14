Monticello installs Indiana's 79th Safe Haven Baby Box

The new baby box was installed at Monticello Fire Department located at 911 W. South Street.

MONTICELLO, Ind — Indiana's 79th Safe Haven Baby Box was unveiled in Monticello on Monday.

The baby box is meant to be a final resource for women in crisis to ensure a safe surrender of a baby. It's climate-controlled and has a silent alarm system that's triggered when a baby is dropped off. The system alerts first responders who are able to quickly retrieve the baby. There is also a hospital-grade bassinet and blankets inside the box.

Monticello residents and a number of businesses in the area saw a need and worked together to bring a baby box to the town.

The new box has been installed at the Monticello Fire Department located at 911 W. South Street. On Monday, city leaders came together to unveil and bless the box.

"Monticello has always been a community that cares. This is not just a slogan, but an attitude and commitment. This Safe Haven Baby Box was made possible because a community member saw the need and took steps to make it happen. This truly has been a community project and will serve our community for years to come," said Mayor Cathy Gross.

This is the 99th Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed nationwide. The boxes are currently located in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.

Fifteen babies have been surrendered using baby boxes since November of 2017. Nationwide, 115 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-866-99BABY1.