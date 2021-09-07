Wayne Township Fire Department adds Safe Haven Baby Box

Central Indiana Community Foundation worked with the department to secure a grant to fund the box.

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Safe Haven Baby Box is coming to central Indiana.

A new box has been installed at Wayne Township Fire Department Station 82, near West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive.

The baby box has been installed and undergone a series of tests to make sure it's functioning properly.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey will join the department in blessing the box and opening it for public use.

The fire department worked with the Central Indiana Community Foundation to get a grant to fund the project.