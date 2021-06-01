Safe Haven Baby Box being installed in Bedford

It's Indiana's 63rd baby box and the 72nd in the nation.

BEDFORD, Ind. — Indiana will soon have its 63rd Safe Haven Baby Box. The box, which will be the 72nd in the United States, will be ready for public use Friday, June 4.

It will be installed at the Bedford City Fire Department Headquarters, located at 1900 H St. The box will allow new unwilling or unable parents to anonymously drop off a newborn baby if they cannot adequately take care of it. Safe Haven Baby Boxes also runs a national hotline to offer support, education and resources to new mothers in need. It's available 24/7 at 1-866-99BABY1.

Duke Energy fully funded the Bedford baby box, and Prichett Brothers Inc. installed the box.

"Bringing this baby box to the community is an opportunity for the City of Bedford to offer additional resources to women in need. This baby box ensures a safe alternative to women in crisis and a safe haven for babies who might otherwise have been abandoned," said Bedford Mayor Sam Craig.

How do Safe Haven Baby Boxes work?