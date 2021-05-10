Huntington Fire Department installing Safe Haven Baby Box

The baby box will be the 58th in Indiana and 67th in the United States.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is adding another Safe Haven Baby Box in the northeastern part of the state.

The new baby box will be installed at the Hunting Fire Station #3 at 1333 Etna Ave. on Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

Baby boxes are a way to allow new parents the opportunity to anonymously drop off newborn babies if they cannot take proper care of them.

This will be the 58th baby box in Indiana and 67th in the United States. Click here to see a list of Safe Haven Baby Box locations.

All funding for the baby box was received through The Huntington County Community Foundation, with donations coming from local industries and local church communities, along with residents of Huntington and surrounding communities.

Huntington is roughly 85 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.