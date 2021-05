Kokomo Police said no one was injured in the incident.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police are investigating a shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese that resulted in multiple people being detained.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers went to a Chuck E. Cheese located at 1919 S. Reed Road, near US 31, on Sunday for a report of shots fired.

Kokomo Police said, "multiple people" were detained and no injuries had been reported as of 8 p.m.