It happened in the 2100 block of East Hanna Avenue early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead on Indianapolis' south side.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is near the South Keystone Avenue intersection.

Few details were immediately available, but police said a victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.