IMPD investigates deadly shooting at northeast side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were called just after 5 a.m. to Constitution Drive along the south side of Lake Castleton Apartments at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue on a report of person shot.

They located a man on the sidewalk in critical condition. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Homicide investigators are now looking into what led to the shooting. Detectives believe the victim was at the location for a small gathering prior to the shooting.

