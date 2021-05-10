Ascension St. Vincent investing $325 million in 86th Street campus

The expansion will include a women's hospital, brain and spine hospital and parking garage.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension St. Vincent is investing $325 million in the campus at 86th Street in Indianapolis.

The expansion will include:

Relocation of Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital and 109 new, private NICU rooms

New Brain and Spine Hospital

New parking garage and additional surface parking

The women's hospital will be relocated from Township Line Road to the 86th Street campus. It will include 109 new, private neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) rooms. Putting everything under one roof is done with the goal of reducing maternal and infant mortalities in Indiana by including care for critically ill mothers and infants. The hospital will be connected to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

The brain and spine hospital will be a regional location for complex neurosurgical care. The facility will complement the existing Level 1 Trauma Center at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, as well as the pediatric neurosurgery program.

“These exciting projects demonstrate our Mission to place our patients, especially those who are poor and vulnerable, at the forefront of our decisions,” said Jonathan Nalli, Chief Executive Officer of Ascension St. Vincent Indiana and Ministry Market Executive for Ascension. “We are proud and honored to lead the future of complex, specialty care in Indiana and throughout our region.”