Southwest adding 2 nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Florida

Nonstop flights to Miami and Panama City will start in June.
Credit: AP
A Southwest Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport late Monday, June 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines is offering two new nonstop flights out of Indianapolis International Airport to the Sunshine State.

The Panama City flight will begin June 6 and happen five times a week. The flight to Miami will start June 12 and take place on Saturdays.

Southwest now offers nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Ft. Myers, Sarasota and Tampa.

The airline is also debuting a seasonal, nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, beginning June 6 and going until Aug. 16.

