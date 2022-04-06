20-year-old woman killed in 3-car Franklin County crash

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 52, near St. Peters Road.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a three-car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday morning.

An initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that around 11 a.m., a 2006 Ford I-150 was traveling eastbound on U.S. 52, near St. Peters Road. The Ford crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2022 Dodge Ram. After the cars collided, the Ford truck slid sideways into the path of a westbound 2013 Volvo semi.

A 20-year-old passenger in the Ford truck, identified as Makenzie Howell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner's Office following the crash. The drivers of the Ford and Dodge trucks were transported to the hospital, and the semi driver was uninjured, state police said.

The conditions of the injured drivers was not provided.

The investigation determined that speed was a likely factor in the crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Franklin County Fire and EMS, and the Franklin County Coroner's Office also assisted in the investigation.