Employee, customer injured after car crashes into Lebanon Speedway gas station

LEBANON, Ind — Lebanon police are investigating after a car crashed into a Speedway gas station Wednesday morning.
Police shared the information just after 8:45 a.m. and said the gas station, located at 1335 S. Lebanon St., is currently closed.
According to police, the driver had a medical emergency, which resulted in the crash. Police did not share information on the driver's condition at this time.
Police said an employee and a customer had minor injuries.
