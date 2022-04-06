Employee, customer injured after car crashes into Lebanon Speedway gas station

Lebanon police said the driver had a medical emergency, which resulted in the crash.

LEBANON, Ind — Lebanon police are investigating after a car crashed into a Speedway gas station Wednesday morning.

Police shared the information just after 8:45 a.m. and said the gas station, located at 1335 S. Lebanon St., is currently closed.

According to police, the driver had a medical emergency, which resulted in the crash. Police did not share information on the driver's condition at this time.

Police said an employee and a customer had minor injuries.

