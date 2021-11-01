Greenfield police looking for escaped inmate

Authorities say the inmate was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt and was running south from the area of the jail.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police Department is helping the Hancock County Sheriff's Department in searching for an escaped inmate from the jail.

Authorities say they are searching for 22-year-old Tyrell Deshawn White. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt and was running south from the area of the jail around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2021.

Authorities say he was assigned as an inmate worker and was taking trash out to dumpsters behind the jail at the time of the escape. He was being supervised by jail officers, but he was not in restraints and was able to run away.

White was in the Hancock County Jail after being arrested by Fortville Police Department in July of 2020. He was awaiting trial on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, automobile theft, driving while suspended with a previous conviction, and providing false information during his initial arrest. He was scheduled to go to trial in March.

He also has an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for armed robbery and theft. Investigators with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and other assisting agencies are continuing the investigation into the escape.