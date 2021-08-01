Tippecanoe Co. Democratic Headquarters hit by gunfire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police say at least six shots were fired into the front of the Tippecanoe County Democratic Headquarters.
Officers were called to the building a few blocks from the courthouse early Thursday evening.
As of 7:00 p.m. Thursday, crime scene technicians were still working inside.
No one was hurt and no one was inside the building at the time.
Officers say they believe it happened sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. No other buildings appear to have been hit.
John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party issued this statement Thursday night:
"It's not a coincidence to have a Democratic Party office experience a shooting not even a day after a domestic terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol. The act of violence against the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party headquarters is alarming and continues the dangerous escalation of violence against political organizations and American democracy itself. However, I fear that this act of violence will not be a one-time incident. I implore all local and state leaders to come together and condemn this violence now so we can prevent further violence from happening across Indiana - and we will carry and fight on as Democrats."