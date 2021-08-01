Man who shot Indianapolis officer in 1993 – arrested on parole violation

Jones was released from prison in 2018 and on parole for weapons charges and attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officers from the Columbus Police Department SWAT Team, along with IMPD and other departments, arrested a man on parole for shooting an IMPD officer.

Jimmy D. Jones, 46, was taken into custody on a weapons violation parole warrant in rural Bartholomew County Thursday afternoon. Police say they arrested him outside a home in the 12800 block of West County Road 525 South.

Jones was released from prison in 2018 and on parole for weapons charges and attempted murder for the 1993 shooting of an Indianapolis Police Department officer.