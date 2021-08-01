Man arrested in Columbus for DUI with child in truck

The truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Central Avenue near 7th Street around 1:40 a.m. when it nearly struck a police officer's car.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man was arrested Friday morning in Columbus after driving drunk with a child in the truck.

A Columbus police officer saw a truck traveling north in the southbound lanes of Central Avenue near 7th Street around 1:40 a.m.

Police said the truck nearly struck the police officer's car. The officer was able to stop the suspect, identified as Anthony W. Harris, 43, of Westport, Indiana.

The officer said Harris' balance was very poor, and his movements were lethargic. He also saw that Harris' young child was in the car with him.

The officer had Harris take a portable breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was .147 percent — almost two times the legal limit.

Harris was taken to the hospital for a certified blood alcohol test. He was arrested after taking the test.