Carmel police arrest man and three juveniles in armed robbery, searching for 5th suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police officers arrested a man and three juveniles after an armed robbery and chase Wednesday morning.
Police were called to a robbery at the CVS at 1421 S. Range Line Road.
As officers arrive, they spotted the suspects taking off in a car. They chased the car to 116th Street and Woodland Drive where it crashed. Three suspects were arrested there and two others took off. Police and a K-9 unit were able to find one.
Police are still looking for the last suspect and released a surveillance image from the store hoping someone will recognize him.
Police said they recovered multiple guns and a CVS employee was injured during the robbery.
The following are those arrested and respective charges:
Alleick-Zander Coleman 18-year-old Male – Indianapolis
- Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony
- Theft – Left 6 Felony
- Fleeing Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
- Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor
- Leaving the scene of Accident – B Misdemeanor
- Marion County Warrant – Pointing a Firearm and Battery
Juvenile #1
- Robbery of Pharmacy - Level 2 Felony
- Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony
- Intimidation – Level 5 Felony
- Battery – Level 5 Felony
- Theft – Level 6 Felony
- Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor
Juvenile #2
- Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony
- Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony
- Battery – Level 5 Felony
- Intimidation – Level 5 Felony
- Theft – Level 6 Felony
- Pointing a Firearm – Level 6 Felony
- Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor
Juvenile #3
- Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony
- Theft – Level 6 Felony
- Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor
If anyone has further information regarding this case, please call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.