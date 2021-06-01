Carmel police arrest man and three juveniles in armed robbery, searching for 5th suspect

Police said they recovered multiple guns and a CVS employee was injured during the robbery.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police officers arrested a man and three juveniles after an armed robbery and chase Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a robbery at the CVS at 1421 S. Range Line Road.

As officers arrive, they spotted the suspects taking off in a car. They chased the car to 116th Street and Woodland Drive where it crashed. Three suspects were arrested there and two others took off. Police and a K-9 unit were able to find one.

Police are still looking for the last suspect and released a surveillance image from the store hoping someone will recognize him.

Police said they recovered multiple guns and a CVS employee was injured during the robbery.

The following are those arrested and respective charges:

Alleick-Zander Coleman 18-year-old Male – Indianapolis

Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony

Theft – Left 6 Felony

Fleeing Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of Accident – B Misdemeanor

Marion County Warrant – Pointing a Firearm and Battery

Juvenile #1

Robbery of Pharmacy - Level 2 Felony

Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony

Intimidation – Level 5 Felony

Battery – Level 5 Felony

Theft – Level 6 Felony

Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor

Juvenile #2

Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony

Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony

Battery – Level 5 Felony

Intimidation – Level 5 Felony

Theft – Level 6 Felony

Pointing a Firearm – Level 6 Felony

Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor

Juvenile #3

Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony

Theft – Level 6 Felony

Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor