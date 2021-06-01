x
Crime

Carmel police arrest man and three juveniles in armed robbery, searching for 5th suspect

Credit: Carmel Police Department

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police officers arrested a man and three juveniles after an armed robbery and chase Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a robbery at the CVS at 1421 S. Range Line Road.

As officers arrive, they spotted the suspects taking off in a car. They chased the car to 116th Street and Woodland Drive where it crashed. Three suspects were arrested there and two others took off. Police and a K-9 unit were able to find one. 

Police are still looking for the last suspect and released a surveillance image from the store hoping someone will recognize him.

Credit: Carmel Police Department

Police said they recovered multiple guns and a CVS employee was injured during the robbery.

The following are those arrested and respective charges:

Alleick-Zander Coleman 18-year-old Male – Indianapolis

  • Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony
  • Theft – Left 6 Felony
  • Fleeing Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
  • Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor
  • Leaving the scene of Accident – B Misdemeanor
  • Marion County Warrant – Pointing a Firearm and Battery

Juvenile #1

  • Robbery of Pharmacy - Level 2 Felony
  • Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony
  • Intimidation – Level 5 Felony
  • Battery – Level 5 Felony
  • Theft – Level 6 Felony
  • Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor

Juvenile #2

  • Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony
  • Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony
  • Battery – Level 5 Felony
  • Intimidation – Level 5 Felony
  • Theft – Level 6 Felony
  • Pointing a Firearm – Level 6 Felony
  • Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor

Juvenile #3

  • Robbery of Pharmacy – Level 2 Felony
  • Theft – Level 6 Felony
  • Fleeing Law Enforcement – A Misdemeanor

If anyone has further information regarding this case, please call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

