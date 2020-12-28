Indianapolis man arrested for alleged robbery at Carmel Walgreens

Michael L. Robinson Jr. was arrested in connection to a robbery that happened at the Walgreens on South Rangeline Road in Carmel on Saturday.

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened Saturday evening at a Walgreens in Carmel.

Carmel police were called to the pharmacy store at 1424 S. Rangeline Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery.

According to police, an officer nearby saw a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed and tried to stop it.

Police said the vehicle crashed at Plum Creek Golf Course in the 12400 block of Lynwood Boulevard, but the driver ran from the scene.

Officers found an adult man and two children, ages 1 and 6 who were not strapped in, inside the car. The children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

K-9s and drones helped find the driver, identified as Michael L. Robinson, Jr., of Indianapolis, in the 5400 block of Kenwood Place. Police said he tried to run from officers again but was stopped.

Robinson, Jr. was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail on the following charges:

Robbery of a Pharmacy – Level 4 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement (2 counts) – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended – Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Firearm (Prior conviction) – Level 5 Felony

Possession of marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

The Zionsville Police Department and Carmel Fire Department assisted Carmel police with the investigation.