Carmel woman robbed and pistol whipped while warming up car

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is putting out a warning after a woman was robbed while warming up her car.

It happened Thursday in the 11400 block of Green Street. That's near Gray Road and East 116th Street.

The woman told police she had used her key fob to remotely start her car so it could warm up in the driveway.

When she walked out to her car to leave for work, she noticed a man rummaging through it and a second man coming at her with a gun. They took money from the car and the woman said they also pistol whipped her two to three times.

The men then drove off in a white colored passenger car.

The woman had to be taken to the hospital for her injuries.