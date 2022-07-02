Greenfield police seek missing 16-year-old boy

Josiah Alan Turner was last seen on Friday at around 11 p.m.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Greenfield, Indiana.

Josiah Alan Turner was reported missing from Greenfield, police said Saturday.

When Turner was last seen on Friday at around 11 p.m., he was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a Japanese logo and dark jeans.

Police described him as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The Greenfield Police Department said he's an "endangered runaway" and is not believed to be in danger.

The Greenfield Police Department is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Det. Ron Chittum at 317-477-4400.

Posted by Greenfield Police Department on Saturday, July 2, 2022