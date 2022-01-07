Authorities find dozens of decomposed bodies inside Indiana funeral home

Police said they found 31 bodies, some in the advanced stages of decomposition, as well as, the cremated remains of 16 other individuals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several agencies assisted Jeffersonville Police in investigating the conditions at an Indiana funeral home Friday night.

Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker says authorities secured Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, located in the 3100 block of Middle Road.

According to police, investigators found 31 bodies, some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition, as well as the cremated remains of 16 other individuals.

The Jeffersonville Police Department said its investigation is on-going and active.

WHAS11's Ford Sanders was on the scene Friday night and witnessed several people going in and out of the funeral home wearing hazmat suits.

A large semi-truck pulled up around 9:40 p.m. with what appeared to be a refrigerated truck in the back.

Police said custody of all the deceased were transferred to the Clark County Coroner's Office who is working with Jeffersonville Police Detectives to identify the remains.

Anyone who entrusted the Lankford Funeral Home with the care of a loved one and is concerned or has any information is urged to contact the Clark County Coroner at 812-285-6282.

Additionally, if anyone has an information regarding potential criminal conduct, please contact the Jeffersonville detectives at 812-285-6535.

What seems to be a cooling truck has just arrived to the scene around 9:40 PM. Officials are opening the doors now and clearing some of the trucks inside. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/YtHHWafhm5 — Ford Sanders WHAS 11 (@fordsandersTV) July 2, 2022

This is a developing story. We will update here as more information becomes available.

