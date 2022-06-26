Silver Alert issued for missing Scott County teen

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Marley Richie, 16, who was last seen in Scottsburg on Saturday night, June 25, 2022.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing southern Indiana teen who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Marley Richie, 16, who was last seen in Scottsburg on Saturday night, June 25, 2022.

Richie is described as a white female, 5'4" tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants around 9:30 p.m.

Scottsburg is 84 miles south of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Marley Richie, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.