Shark attack leaves Florida teen with serious injuries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. — A teen was hospitalized with serious injuries after getting attacked by a 9-foot shark at a Florida beach, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Thursday on Keaton Beach, about an hour and a half southeast of Tallahassee.

Deputies say the teen, who local news outlets identified as a girl, was scalloping near Grassy Island in water about 5 feet deep when they were bitten.

"A family member reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark until the juvenile was free," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The type of shark that attacked was unclear but was described as approximately 9 feet long.

The teen was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital with serious injuries.

"Swimmers and scallopers are cautioned to be alert, vigilant, and practice shark safety. Some rules to follow are: never swim alone, do not enter the water near fishermen, avoid areas such as sandbars (where sharks like to congregate), do not swim near large schools of fish, and avoid erratic movements while in the water," the sheriff's office statement read.

In 2021, Florida had the most unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. with a total of 28, according to the Florida Museum's International Shark Attack File. Hawaii had the second-highest total with only six reported unprovoked bites.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that while the chances of getting bitten by a shark are extremely low, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. This includes swimming in groups, removing any shiny jewelry and avoiding the water if you're bleeding from an open wound.