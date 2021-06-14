Grant County boy dies after falling into pool, brother still recovering

The child's mother posted on Facebook that her 8-year-old had passed away Sunday night.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A child that fell into a pool in Grant County has died two weeks after the incident.

The child's mother posted on Facebook that her 8-year-old had passed away Sunday night.

Officials were called to the 4000 block of Creston Drive in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, May 29 shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a 6- and 8-year-old not breathing after falling into a pool.

When officials and paramedics arrived, CPR was already in progress and continued on their way to the hospital. The children were then flown to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment.

According to a post on the mother's Facebook page from June 10, the 6-year-old was showing some positive signs in his recovery.

The 8-year-old had struggled and his mother posted a couple of days ago that he would likely not survive.